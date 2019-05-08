Grow Your Golden Girls Collection With New Funko Pop PEZ Dispensers

National Best Friend Day is Saturday, June 8th and what better way to tell your BFF that you love them than with the Golden Girls.

Two decades after the last The Golden Girls episode aired, the lovely ladies from Miami are still as popular as ever. With all the merchandise that’s available now from hot sauce to underwear and candles, your collection will never end. Now PEZ and Funko Pop have partnered to give us Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia candy dispensers.

RT & follow @OriginalFunko for a chance to WIN a set of Golden Girls Pop! PEZ!! pic.twitter.com/qq0UwT4kM5 — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 1, 2019

Mothers Day is fast approaching, and you know your mom would love at least one of these Golden Girls PEZ dispensers. The four set is currently unavailable for purchase on Amazon, but they have plenty of the individual dispensers. Which one will you buy?

Via: Scary Mommy