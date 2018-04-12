Google's Voice Assistant Has Received Almost 500,000 Marriage Proposals In India

Google's voice assistant installed in Android devices is becoming increasingly popular in India.

Google just launched its Assistant in India last year, and already it has received over almost 500,000 marriage proposals. Speaking at a launch event for the Google Home, Rishi Chandr, Google VP of Product Management and General Manager of Home Products, said "Google Assistant is available in India in Hindi and English. It has increasingly become popular in India...We have 4.5 lakh marriage proposals to Google Assistant from India."

#GoogleHome Apparently 4.5 Lakh marriage proposals have been made to Google Assistant by users in India. -------- pic.twitter.com/Z8mlNWo0d6 — Shruti Dhapola (@ShrutiDhaps) April 10, 2018

The rise of the Google Assistant's popularity is being attributed to it being able to speak both English and Hindi, making it more friendly and accessible to middle-class Indian users. Whether or not Google has accepted any of the proposals remains to be seen!

Via Financial Express