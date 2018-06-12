Rose McGowan

Junfu Han-USA TODAY NETWORK

Grand Jury Indicts Rose McGowan For Cocaine Possession

June 12, 2018
Categories: 
Entertainment
Headlines
Latest Headlines
News

Monday June 11, 2018, actress Rose McGowan was indicted by a grand jury on a felony count of cocaine possession. 

The actress was originally arrested back in November of 2017 and her attorney Jose Baez made a statment saying, “Rose steadfastly maintains her innocence. These charges would have never been brought if it weren’t for her activism as a voice for women everywhere.”  “I assure you,” he continued. “This selective prosecution will be met with a strong defense.”

The max sentence she is facing at the moment for her charge is 10 years in prison.  

-source via people.com

 

Tags: 
Rose McGowan
cocaine posession
Arrest
felony posession