Guy Fieri is Opening A Taco Joint At Texas Live!

Arlington is looking like it will be a hot spot for celebrity restaurants. Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint will open next to Troy Aikman and Pudge Rodriguez’ new restaurants at Texas Live! next month.

Guy Fieri is no stranger to DFW. He's been seen all over the area filming various local restaurants for his series on the Food Network Diners, Drive In’s & Dives.

This will be the first restaurant Guy Fieri will open in Texas. Fieri gave a statement saying that the joint will feature "killer tacos and a few margaritas."

Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint is set to open on August 9th during the 4-day grand opening of Texas Live! in Arlington.

Via: Guidelive