(Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USAT)

Before He Was Captain America, Chris Evans Was A Model For The Board Game "Mystery Date"

June 26, 2019

These days, we all know him as Captain America, but back in the day, he was simply Tyler.

When actors are first starting out in the business, they'll take anything that's thrown their way.  Case in point, Chris Evans.  He's a huge star now, but in the early 2000's he was just trying to find his way when the board game Mystery Date called.

We're all familiar with the premise: find your true love out of a selection of hunks.  Well, Chris Evans was one of those hunks.  He was Tyler, whose ideal date included "a walk around the cliffs, then hang out by the bonfire with other friends."

And in case you're in the mood for some nostalgia, here's the amazing commercial for the game!

Via Cinema Blend

Tags: 
Chris Evans
Captain America
marvel
MCU
Mystery Date
board game
Tyler
nostalgia
'90s
2000s

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes