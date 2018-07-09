Highland Park To Smoke-Test Sewer Lines

If you live in Highland Park, be ready for some "smoke testing" on your sewer lines.

The testing consists of blowing large volumes of smoke and air through a section of sewer line. The smoke follows the path of least resistance to escape the sewer line which may come from various locations both indoor and outdoor.

Officials say the smoke should not enter your home unless you have defective plumbing or dried up drain traps. It is non-toxic, creates no fire hazard, and leaves no visible residue. It has an odor similar to that of fireworks.

During the building inspection program, crews may need access to homes to inspect basement connections.

Officials say they will be identified with uniforms and badges as well as proper traffic warnings at setup locations.

The inspection should take 15 to 30 minutes to complete.

