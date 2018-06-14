Highway 75 In Plano To Close For Construction Over Weekend

One of the busiest roads in Collin County will shut down this weekend as part of a construction project that'll cost millions of dollars.

TXDOT will close both directions U.S. Highway 75 early Saturday morning at Plano Parkway, it's not scheduled to reopen until 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Crews need to shut down the highway to remove the Plano Parkway overpass. TXDOT crews will divert traffic to the frontage roadsm, and the closure will also shut down exits from Hwy 75 to the President George Bush turnpike.

It's part of a $37 million project to improve the Bush Turnpike/Highway 75 interchange.

TXDOT officials say that interchange is one of the busiest in North Texas. An estimated 258,000 cars and trucks use that stretch of Hwy 75 every day.

ICYMI: @TxDOT is closing all lanes of Northbound and Southbound traffic on US 75 to replace the 2nd half of the Plano Parkway bridge from Saturday, June 16 at 2 a.m. to Monday, June 18 at 5 a.m. https://t.co/k2RjWj3rw5 pic.twitter.com/QCBs6YPaJc — City of Plano (@cityofplanotx) June 13, 2018

Via KRLD