Holiday Shipping Deadlines Approaching

You're running out of time to ship packages in time for Christmas.

The US Postal Service says today's the deadline to send packages using the cheapest option of "Retail Ground" shipping.

The deadline to ship letters and packages first class is next Thursday. That's also the deadline for Priority Mail.

People can wait until December 22 if you use "Priority Mail Express" but the price starts at almost $25.



The deadline for ground shipping with Fed-Ex is Monday.

UPS will deliver items for Christmas if you send them by next Tuesday.