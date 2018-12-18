Holiday Shipping Deadlines Are Here

UPS has a shipping deadline today for their 3-day select. If you’re using that today, your gift should arrive by Christmas Day.

After today, UPS, the US Postal Service, and FedEx all have first class, priority or 2-day shipping available until this Thursday the 18th. Those gifts will also arrive by December 25th.

After Thursday, all that's left is USPS priority express, FedEx overnight or same day, or UPS next day air shipping. Those should still get your gift there on time but don't forget you’ll be forking over the extra cost for that shipping.

The US Postal Service alone expects to deliver 3 billion pieces of mail this week alone. A total of 15 billion pieces of mail will have been delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.