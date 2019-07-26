With the increase in deaths related to opioid overdose, medical professionals are reexamining their approach to treating patients with chronic pain. Listen now to this episode of Well Being DFW, as Scott talks about pain management options that provide relief without the possible consequences of addiction and overdose with Dr. Adeel Haq, a Pain Management Specialist on the medical staff of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano. You’ll learn about pain treatment alternatives that rely less on medications and follow a more holistic approach.

<iframe src="https://kluv.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://omny.fm/shows/well-being-dfw/a-holistic-approach-to-pain-management/embed">https://omny.fm/shows/well-being-dfw/a-holistic-approach-to-pain-managem..." width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0" title="A Holistic Approach to Pain Management"></iframe>