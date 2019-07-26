A Holistic Approach to Pain Management

July 26, 2019
Categories: 
Well Being DFW Podcast Series

With the increase in deaths related to opioid overdose, medical professionals are reexamining their approach to treating patients with chronic pain. Listen now to this episode of Well Being DFW, as Scott talks about pain management options that provide relief without the possible consequences of addiction and overdose with Dr. Adeel Haq, a Pain Management Specialist on the medical staff of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.  You’ll learn about pain treatment alternatives that rely less on medications and follow a more holistic approach.

<iframe src="https://kluv.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://omny.fm/shows/well-being-dfw/a-holistic-approach-to-pain-management/embed">https://omny.fm/shows/well-being-dfw/a-holistic-approach-to-pain-managem..." width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0" title="A Holistic Approach to Pain Management"></iframe>

Tags: 
Well Being DFW Podcast Series
pain management

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes