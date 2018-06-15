Hurst Police Find Baby In Dumpster

Police in Hurst have launched an investigation after finding a newborn baby inside at trash dumpster.

The child is in good condition and is being cared for at a local hospital.

Police and firefighters got a 9-1-1 call from someone reporting a medical issue a shopping center on Melbourne Road. When they arrived, they spoke with a woman at the scene. Police located the live baby inside a dumpster. They say the child was in "good health" and was taken to the hospital along with the woman. They do believe the woman is the child's mother.

There's no word yet on any charges in the case.

Via KRLD