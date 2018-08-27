I'm Listening: End The Stigma Of Talking About Mental Health

Depression and suicidal thinking can happen to any of us, but until very recently most people kept quiet about this experience.

On Sunday, September 9th, the start of national suicide prevention week, we’ll help end the stigma of talking about mental health.

Join us live, at 7 am for an in-depth show featuring Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, Jared let from Thirty Seconds to Mars and more that we’ll announce soon.

I’m listening. Take a minute. Save a life.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.