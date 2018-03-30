Introducing Dunkin' Donuts Sneakers So You Can Officially 'Run On Dunkin' '
March 30, 2018
Each year for the Boston Marathon, shoe makers Saucony creates a limited-edition shoe in celebration of the event.
This year's design was inspired by all the Dunkin' Donuts coffee the group was drinking while brainstorming what this year's shoe would be.
We donut think you're ready for this jelly. Meet the Saucony x Dunkin' Kinvara 9 --⠀ ⠀ Check out our stories today for a closer look at the sweetest kicks you never knew you needed. Preorder today at Saucony.com.⠀ ⠀ #WelcomeToBoston #RunYourWorld
A post shared by Saucony (@saucony) on
The Saucony x Dunkin' Kinvara 9 sneakers are available for pre-order and they even come in a Dunkin' Donuts themed shoe box.
-source via elitedaily.com