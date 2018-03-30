Introducing Dunkin' Donuts Sneakers So You Can Officially 'Run On Dunkin' '

Each year for the Boston Marathon, shoe makers Saucony creates a limited-edition shoe in celebration of the event.

This year's design was inspired by all the Dunkin' Donuts coffee the group was drinking while brainstorming what this year's shoe would be.

The Saucony x Dunkin' Kinvara 9 sneakers are available for pre-order and they even come in a Dunkin' Donuts themed shoe box.

-source via elitedaily.com