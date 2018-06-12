'IT Chapter 2' Officially Cast

Ever since the release of Stephen King's 'IT' last year, fans everywhere have been wondering who would be cast as the adult versions of The Losers Club. Well we don't have to wait any longer.

The full cast for 'IT Chapter 2' has been officially released and we think they'll be a perfect fit.

The first cast member announced was Jessica Chastain as Beverly Mash, the only female of the group. James McAvoy and Bill Hader were cast as Bill Denbrough and Richie Tozer. James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak and Andy Bean as Stanley Uris. Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, a character who goes from chubby kid to not so chubby adult. And Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon.

COMPLETO el Cast para “It: Chapter 2” -- pic.twitter.com/pYU2mq2pRr — Badabun (@BadabunOficial) June 12, 2018

Prouction is set to start later this summer, and needless to say we are already excited for the sequel!

