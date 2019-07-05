Jack In The Box Is Testing Their New Tiny Taco Snack Box In Dallas

Those late night cravings for Jack in the Box just got a lot more tempting.

Dallas has been picked to be one of the test sites for their new menu item “Tiny Tacos”. According to a Jack In The Box Spokesperson, they’re just like their regular tacos, only smaller. The Tiny Tacos will run you $1 for 5 tacos or $5 for 25 tacos.

Might as well just go for the 25 Tiny Tacos, because they include three dipping sauces, taco sauce, buttermilk ranch, and a new creamy avocado lime sauce. You have plenty of time to order tons of Tiny Tacos, as they will be available from July 1st to September 1st.

Drum roll please...... TINY TACOS HAVE ARRIVED! But... only in Austin, Dallas, and Fresno. Show them your love & maybe we can make Tiny Tacos a thing everywhere! -- https://t.co/u7E5EZKbr6 — Jack Box (@JackBox) July 3, 2019

Via: Guidelive