Jack In The Box Is Testing Their New Tiny Taco Snack Box In Dallas

July 5, 2019
Those late night cravings for Jack in the Box just got a lot more tempting. 

Dallas has been picked to be one of the test sites for their new menu item “Tiny Tacos”. According to a Jack In The Box Spokesperson, they’re just like their regular tacos, only smaller. The Tiny Tacos will run you $1 for 5 tacos or $5 for 25 tacos.

Might as well just go for the 25 Tiny Tacos, because they include three dipping sauces, taco sauce, buttermilk ranch, and a new creamy avocado lime sauce. You have plenty of time to order tons of Tiny Tacos, as they will be available from July 1st to September 1st.

