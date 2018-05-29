ABC Cancels 'Roseanne' After Racially-Charged Tweet From Roseanne Barr

ABC has canceled 'Roseanne' following a racially-charged tweet by Roseanne Barr directed at former Obama White House advisor Valerie Jarrett.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment said in a statement Tuesday.

USA Today is reporting that Barr apologized for the tweet on Tuesday:

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

However many aren't accepting Barr's apology:

you can take @RoseanneOnABC out of racism but you can’t take the racism out of @therealroseanne ... https://t.co/sJs7Hn5zrn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 29, 2018

Hey @ABC, Roseanne Barr compared Valerie Jarrett to an ape. There is no apology she can make that justifies @ABC turning a blind eye to this bigotry by airing another second of her show.

Even in the Age of Trump, there are red lines that can never be crossed. This is one. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 29, 2018

I am repulsed that Valerie Jarret had that racist and bigoted "joke" made at her expense and I am sickened that any Black or Muslim person has to keep hearing this sickness in 2018. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 29, 2018

Anyone who worked on "Roseanne" 88'-94' knows there's a 50% chance Rosey calls me today & tells me to go fire Donald Trump.

They also know there's 100% chance I'd show up at the White House, give him 5 mins to say goodbye & get his crap before I through him & it out the window. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 29, 2018

Co-star Saara Gilbert also commented on the Tweet Tuesday:

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

The 'Roseanne' reboot had 18.2 million viewers on it's premiere episode after a 21-year absence, however the finale last week only had 10.3 million viewers. ABC had already renewed the show for a second season before Barr's tweet on Tuesday.