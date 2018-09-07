Oscars Have Nixed New Awards Category After Backlash

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has postponed the introduction of its new “popular” movie Oscar category.

The award was supposed to be handed out at the 91st Academy Awards on February 24th, but now the organization says it will continue to discuss the idea and "will examine and seek additional input regarding the new category."

Last month, the Academy’s board of governors voted to add the award, which it said would recognize “outstanding achievement in popular film.” But the move was widely panned. At the time, actor Rob Lowe tweeted, "The film business passed away today with the announcement of the 'popular' film Oscar."

Has the Academy never heard of the People's Choice and MTV Movie Awards?