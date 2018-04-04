Actor Colin Farrell Voluntarily Checks Into Rehab

Colin Farrell needed a little bit of a "reset."

The 41-year-old actor voluntarily checked himself into rehab earlier last week after years of abusing drugs and alcohol. Reportedly, the Farrell is thankfully still sober, but is spending time at the rehab clinic for "a little reset and get things back in alignment to make sure he doesn’t use again" a source told US Weekly. He first sought treatment in 2005 after wrapping production on the film Miami Vice. In a 2013 interview with The Late Late Show, Farrell said "Miami Vice wrapped … and I was put on a plane and sent to rehab. I had quite a high tolerance for various drugs for years, I thought. It accumulated to the point where I couldn’t put my foot on the brake anymore."

Last year, Farrell appeared on Ellen where they celebrated his ten years of sobriety.

Video of Colin Farrell Celebrates with Ellen

Farrell checked into The Meadows facility in Wickenburg, Arizona.

Via US Weekly