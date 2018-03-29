Adorable Toddler Raps DMX While Doing Chores (Video)

Ok. Who taught this 3-year-old DMX?

That's what her mother would like to know at least. Sara Pelissero shared an absolutely adorable video of her 3-year-old daughter Tegan rapping DMX's song "Party Up" while cleaning up around the kitchen. If you're not familiar with the whole song, at the very least you'll probably know it's hook: "Y'all gon' make me lose my mind. Up in here. Up in here!"

Trust us, it's way cuter coming from this 3-year-old!

Someone taught my 3-year-old a DMX song and ... I’m just not sure where to go from here. ------ ♀️-- pic.twitter.com/ZK8vRybnWn — Sara Pelissero (@sarapelissero) March 27, 2018

It turns out, Tegan's daycare teacher would sing the song (without all the profanity!) while the children were driving her a little crazy. Cuteness overload!

Via WFAA