African Painted Dogs Return to Dallas Zoo After Half Century

June 14, 2019
This endangered species will take your breath away.

Dallas Zoo staff has prepared extensively for the arrival of three African Painted Dogs, one female from Chicago and two male brothers.

There are fewer than 6000 African Painted Dogs remaining in parts of southern and eastern Africa and 130 in U.S. zoos.

Ola, Jata and Mzingo will have 25,000 square feet in which to roam. 

Harrison Edell, Executive VP of Animal Care and Conversation, says we’ll fall in love with these pack animals. That they’re incredibly “intelligent and fascinating.” 

See them starting Monday at the Dallas Zoo!

