After Health Scare, Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Reveals He's Cancer-Free

Last year, Rolling Stones guitarists Ronnie Wood revealed that he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Last August, he underwent a procedure to have half of his lung removed before the cancer could spread to other parts of his body. Thankfully, doctors have recently given the musician a clean bill of health. Wood told Metro, "I had three months of check-ups and it was all clear and they said go and enjoy life. It was a wonder I wasn’t riddled with cancer in both lungs. It’s a wonder they both didn’t explode."

Luckily, the procedure to half his lung was a great success. "If your body is riddled with cancer, it’s a losing cause. Luckily, all mine was contained within the left lung and I was fortunate enough to get shot of it, bang. There was none in the rest of my body so I didn’t require chemo.”

Despite the brief but serious scare, Wood is already planning to hit the road again with the Stones. The band will be touring throughout England over the Summer, and the band has confirmed they are working on material in an attempt to release another album.

