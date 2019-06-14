All Power Restored! Oncor Gives Shout Out For Community Support During 3-Day Outage

June 14, 2019
Jenny Q
Categories: 
Features
Jenny Q
Shows

At its peak, more than 340,000 customers were without power.

Oncor says those days are officially history.

Oncor also tweeted thanks to the 2400 utility workers from 11 states - and hundreds from other parts of Texas - who joined their force of 1500 to get our lights, fridges and internet working again. 

 

Tags: 
oncor
Storm
Power Outage

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes