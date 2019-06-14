All Power Restored! Oncor Gives Shout Out For Community Support During 3-Day Outage

At its peak, more than 340,000 customers were without power.

Oncor says those days are officially history.

Thanking our community for the tremendous love and support during our restoration efforts. We couldn't have done this without our crews working throughout the days to get everyone back on. A big shout out to Orchard At the Office for the boxes of fruit for our teams!

Oncor also tweeted thanks to the 2400 utility workers from 11 states - and hundreds from other parts of Texas - who joined their force of 1500 to get our lights, fridges and internet working again.

We have been making steady progress to get the lights on for our customers. More than 340K customers have been restored, and less than 8K outages remain. We will continue to work as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power to all impacted by the storms on Sunday.