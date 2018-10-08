Amazon Holding Coppell Job Fair, Looking To Hire 3,000

Amazon is holding a job fair today at its distribution center in Coppell.

Amazon says it is looking to hire 3,000 full and part-time workers at its distribution and fulfillment centers in North Texas, to cover the holidays.

Amazon says 125,000 people already work at 75 fulfillment centers across the country.

The company says it'll start paying a $15 minimum wage on November 1.

The job fair today runs until 7:00 p.m. at the fulfillment center on Bethel Road in Coppell.