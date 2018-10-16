Amy Winehouse Hologram Set to Tour

We get to experience the brilliant singer 'in person,' again, thanks to modern technology.

A hologram version of the late singer will hit the stage next fall, accompanied by flesh-and-blood backing singers and a live band.

Amy's dad Mitch Winehouse says, “To see her perform again is something special that really can’t be put into words. Our daughter’s music touched the lives of millions of people, and it means everything that her legacy will continue in this innovative and groundbreaking way.”

A portion of the proceeds from the tour will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which helps people with substance abuse issues. (Billboard)

Also, a long-rumored Amy bio-pic has finally gotten the green light from the singer's family.

Dad Mitch has signed a deal to bring a big-budget version of the star's family to the big screen. He tells Britain's Sun, "What we want is somebody to portray Amy in the way that she was...the funny, brilliant, charming and horrible person that she was. To get the right people to do it, that’s very important, and we will."

Post Provided By Premiere Prep