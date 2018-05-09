Anti-Homeless Security Robot Found Knocked Over, Beaten Up, And Covered In BBQ Sauce

There is no doubt we are on our way to a full robot takeover, but it is not this day.

Recently, San Francisco implemented "security robots" to help maintain its continually rising homelessness problem. The robots were designed to move and keep homeless people out of parking lots and off the sidewalks. Now other cities have begun implementing the Knightscope K5 security robots for general security as well.

Video of Meet Your New Security Guard: A 300-Pound Robot

Let's just say they've been performing their jobs to mixed levels of success.

Our D.C. office building got a security robot. It drowned itself.



We were promised flying cars, instead we got suicidal robots. pic.twitter.com/rGLTAWZMjn — Bilal Farooqui (@bilalfarooqui) July 17, 2017

The San Francisco SPCA decided to utilize the security robots, and within the first week of operation, their robot was found knocked over, beat up, and covered in barbecue sauce. The sauce covered the sensors, and a tarp was also wrapped around the robot to keep it from patrolling the parking lots. The city threatened the SPCA with fines for operating the robot without a license, and the bot was eventually fired. We believe he was transferred to another department and now works as a microwave.

Via AV Club