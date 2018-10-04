Applebee's Introduces $1 Zombie Cocktail For The Month Of October

October 4, 2018
Jenny Q

Andrew Kulp-Lebanon

Well Applebee's is at it again! 

This time for the entire month of October, the restaurant chain is serving a Zombie cocktail complete with a gummy brain for just $1.

The drink is a rum cocktail served in a 10oz. mug available in flavors like pineapple, lime or passion fruit.  As part of Applebee's Neighborhood Drink of the Month promotion, this was the first time the company looked to it's customers for input on the specialty drink. 

Through out October they're also serving $2 Sam Adams OctoberFest beer.  

-story via cnbc.com

