Arlington Opens Beautiful New Fire Station Due to Population Boom

June 14, 2019
Jenny Q
Categories: 
Features
Jenny Q
Shows

Like most of our state, Arlington’s numbers are rising.

Especially the northern parts of the city, including the expansive Viridian master-planned community.

Arlington’s 17th fire station just opened to accommodate.

In fact, the station was constructed by Viridian developers in agreement with the City of Arlington.

And didn’t they do a gorgeous job? 

Tags: 
Fire Station
arlington

