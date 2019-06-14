Arlington Opens Beautiful New Fire Station Due to Population Boom
June 14, 2019
Like most of our state, Arlington’s numbers are rising.
Especially the northern parts of the city, including the expansive Viridian master-planned community.
Arlington’s 17th fire station just opened to accommodate.
Arlington opens new fire station to serve this booming part of the city https://t.co/bDLX1oy9ee— Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) June 14, 2019
In fact, the station was constructed by Viridian developers in agreement with the City of Arlington.
And didn’t they do a gorgeous job?
Excited to share the progress on Fire Station 17 in the @ViridianDFW community. Projected to open in March 2018. #ChampionGreatNeighborhoods pic.twitter.com/O73COUF0IM— Arlington Fire Dept. (@ArlingtonTxFire) October 3, 2017