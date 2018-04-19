Arlington Student Designs Helmet Featured In Cowboys' War Room During Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are running a contest featuring helmet artwork of 10 Arlington ISD 7th graders, and the winning helmet will be placed in the Cowboys' war room during the 2018 NFL draft.

The winner will also be invited to tour The Star and present their helmet to the Jones family on the opening night of the 2018 NFL draft.

The Cowboys announced the contest on their Facebook page Wednesday morning.

"These are the 10 helmets featuring unique artwork done by 7th graders from the Arlington Independent School District," The team said in the post, "The helmets, designed by Arlington ISD students who were the first to graduate from the stadium art program in 2015, will be signed by NFL Draft Community Ambassador and former Dallas Cowboy DeMarcus Ware and made available on NFL Auction beginning April 26th, with proceeds benefitting future Arlington ISD art programming."

"Since the stadium art program's inception, more than 13,500 Arlington Independent School District elementary students have visited AT&T Stadium and created artwork inspired by the Dallas Cowboys Art Collection housed at the venue," They added.

You can vote now through Friday at 10 am by liking your favorite helmet right HERE.