“Bachelor” Mansion, "Westworld" Town Among Many TV Sets Damaged By California Wildfires

The mansion serving as the main house of the television series The Bachelor was in the direct path of the Southern California fires.

While the house took on some damage, however, it survived the flames pretty much unscathed. A lower structure that was used by production was badly burned, and the back patio and various other outdoor structures were completely destroyed. The main house escaped, though.

The house from ABC’s “The Bachelor” survived the fire unscathed. House next door burned to the ground #BachelorInParadise #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/VR9cvDBAh6 — Chris Woodyard (@ChrisWoodyard) November 10, 2018

While the Bachelor house was lucky, other movie and television sets were not. The Western town area of Paramount Ranch was completely destroyed in the wildfires. Paramount Ranch was home to many Hollywood productions, including Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, and the Emmy award-winning series Westworld.

NEW: Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, Calif., the historic Western town area at where productions including "Westworld" have filmed, burned down Friday in the #WoolseyFire, according to @SantaMonicaMtns https://t.co/M3JzL4R9jT pic.twitter.com/0LfRCsV3jz — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 9, 2018

HBO released a statement to ET that read, “Paramount Ranch was one of the locations used during seasons one and two of Westworld, in addition to the primary location at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita. Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there. Most importantly, our thoughts go out to all those affected by these horrible fires.

Via WFAA