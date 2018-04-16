Barbara Bush Decides to Stop Medical Treatment in Favor of 'Comfort Care'

A spokesman announced Sunday that Barbara Bush is seriously ill and has declined to seek additional medical treatment that might extend her life.

The 92-year-old former first lady has been hospitalized frequently of late, but has now decided that she "will instead focus on comfort care" rather than seeking medical intervention, according to a statement issued by her husband's office.

The statement continued, "It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself -- thanks to her abiding faith -- but others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Barbara is reportedly resting at the Bush family home in Houston with her husband, one-time President George Bush, as well has her children Neil, Marvin and Dorothy. (The New York Times)

Barbara is the mother of former President George W. Bush and one-time Florida Governor Jeb Bush. She's suffering from congestive heart failure and C.O.P.D. (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

She recently wrote in the Smith College alumnae magazine, "I am still old and still in love with the many I married 72 years ago."