Batman's Butler. Alfred, Is Getting His Own TV Show

There have been a lot of Batman stories over the years, but surprisingly we've never seen the origin story of Bruce Wayne's loyal butler, Alfred Pennyworth. That won't be the case for long, however.

Epix announced, on Wednesday, that the channel acquired a series order of 'Pennyworth.' The show will follow a young Alfred after leaving the British special forces. The series will see Alfred starting his own private security company, and eventually meeting Bruce Wayne's father, Thomas, in the 1960's.

Danny Cannon and Bruno Heller, creators of the Batman prequel show 'Gotham,' are attached to the new spinoff, but the new show will not be linked to 'Gotham.' 'Pennyworth' will feature a totally new version of the famous butler.

Via Mashable