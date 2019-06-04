Beer & Wine Can Now Be Delivered to Your Texas Home; New Bill Signed by Governor

Would you like beer with that, asks the app?

Starting September 1st, beer and wine can be delivered to homes as long as the retailer has a mixed beverage permit.

The drinks must be sealed in an original serving container, i.e. bottles and cans, and you must be 21 via ID to receive them.

I just signed a law allowing you to order beer and wine from retailers to be delivered to your home.



Enjoy responsibly. #txlege pic.twitter.com/4T6C6B7O77 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 3, 2019

Enjoy!