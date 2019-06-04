Beer & Wine Can Now Be Delivered to Your Texas Home; New Bill Signed by Governor

June 4, 2019
Jenny Q
Features
Would you like beer with that, asks the app?

Starting September 1st, beer and wine can be delivered to homes as long as the retailer has a mixed beverage permit.

The drinks must be sealed in an original serving container, i.e. bottles and cans, and you must be 21 via ID to receive them.

Enjoy!

beer
wine

