Beer & Wine Can Now Be Delivered to Your Texas Home; New Bill Signed by Governor
June 4, 2019
Would you like beer with that, asks the app?
Starting September 1st, beer and wine can be delivered to homes as long as the retailer has a mixed beverage permit.
The drinks must be sealed in an original serving container, i.e. bottles and cans, and you must be 21 via ID to receive them.
I just signed a law allowing you to order beer and wine from retailers to be delivered to your home.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 3, 2019
Enjoy responsibly. #txlege pic.twitter.com/4T6C6B7O77
Enjoy!