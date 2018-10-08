Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Reportedly Sign Divorce Papers

According to TMZ, papers are signed but the split isn't final.

TMZ says Ben and Jennifer met at her home last week "for several hours to hammer out the remaining details in their divorce." They reached a final agreement and "signed on the dotted line to officially end things."

Now all the need is "approval to use a private judge who will then need to submit the docs to the court for the papers to get stamped." That should happen by the end of this year.

They announced intention to divorce in June 2015. The following April, they jointly filed legal documents seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children.

They have two daughters and one son.

