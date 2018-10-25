This Wind-Up Elephant Is The Best Dog Halloween Costume Ever

October 25, 2018
Jenny Q
Features
Shows

There is no contest. We've found the greatest Halloween costume of 2018.

A man dressed up his little dog, named Tommy, in a seemingly homemade elephant costume.  Not just any ordinary elephant costume, either.  A WIND-UP Elephant!  

Tommy's owner winds him up, he walks for a bit, and then immediately falls to the ground, needing another wind before he can get going again!

It's amazing.

Sign Tommy up for Hollywood!

Via People

Dog
Halloween
Pets
Costume
Cute
Funyn
Video

