"Boy Meets World" Stars Reunite To Celebrate Engagement

We had a little Boy Meets World mini-reunion over the weekend, after Ben Savage and Matthew Lawrence got together to celebrate Lawrence's engagement.

Lawrence popped the question to professional dancer and Dancing with the Stars veteran Cheryl Burke. Obviously she said yes, and the couple celebrated their engagement with friends and family, which included Lawrence's co-star Savage.

Savage portrayed Cory Matthews for the show's entire duration, and Lawrence portrayed Jack Hunter, first appearing in season 5, becoming a series regular later on.

This picture hits us right in the nostalgia!

Via Entertainment Tonight