Broadway Musical Set Around Michael Jackson Coming In 2020

This week, the Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage announced that they are working on Broadway musical based around the life of Michael Jackson.

The name of the production hasn't been confirmed yet but other details have been decided. Lynn Nottage, who is a Pulitzer Prize winner for playwrighting and Christopher Wheeldon, a Tony Award winning choreographer are set to work on the show.

But this won't be the first time Jackson has been honored in a Broadway musical. During ''Motown the Musical", there was a portrayal of young Michael during his days with the Jackson 5. There's also Cirque du Soleil's "Michael Jackson One" that was released in 2013 that performs at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The show is slated to debut in 2020.

