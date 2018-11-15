Broadway's Cinderella Comes To Bass Hall With Plano Native in Cast

The Tony Award-winning magic of Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella enchants its way through North Texas this weekend.

Video of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella coming to Bass Hall Nov. 15-18, 2018!

I chatted with Erica Messonnier of Plano, a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts in Dallas. She's a 'swing' in this production so she's learned every female part you'll see on stage. Erica's excited to be in familiar territory after traveling the country for months!

Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is the stage version of a production that aired three times on television: CBS in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, on CBS in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren and in 1997 starring Brandy with Whitney Houston and Bernadette Peters.

Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella

The gorgeous score includes "Ten Minutes Ago," "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?" and "In My Own Little Corner."

