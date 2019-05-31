This Cafe Is Made Entire of Cardboard and It's Gorgeous

File this under thinking outside the box.

Cardboard: inexpensive, easy to transport, eco-friendly, sustainable, and an Indian architectural firm is making beautiful buildings out it.

Cardboard also absorbs sound - making it ideal for busy restaurants. No more "What? I can't hear you!"

This cafe only took seven months to design and build after rigorous testing of the material's flexibility, durability under various conditions.

Note: kitchen not cardboard. Yet.