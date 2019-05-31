This Cafe Is Made Entire of Cardboard and It's Gorgeous
File this under thinking outside the box.
Cardboard: inexpensive, easy to transport, eco-friendly, sustainable, and an Indian architectural firm is making beautiful buildings out it.
Dont you just love the idea of a community table in a space where you can share good food and great conversations in such a busy city like Mumbai?
Cardboard also absorbs sound - making it ideal for busy restaurants. No more "What? I can't hear you!"
Did you know? -- 40,000 sqft of this recyclable and biodegradable material 'cardboard' has been used to create this magical space !
Dining with us is always a sensory experience ! Call us on +91 98331 44459 to book a table for your loved ones :)
This cafe only took seven months to design and build after rigorous testing of the material's flexibility, durability under various conditions.
Note: kitchen not cardboard. Yet.