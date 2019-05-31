This Cafe Is Made Entire of Cardboard and It's Gorgeous

May 31, 2019
Jenny Q
Features
Jenny Q
Shows

File this under thinking outside the box.

Cardboard: inexpensive, easy to transport, eco-friendly, sustainable, and an Indian architectural firm is making beautiful buildings out it. 

Dont you just love the idea of a community table in a space where you can share good food and great conversations in such a busy city like Mumbai?

A post shared by CARDBOARD (@cardboardbombay) on

Cardboard also absorbs sound - making it ideal for busy restaurants. No more "What? I can't hear you!"

Did you know? -- 40,000 sqft of this recyclable and biodegradable material 'cardboard' has been used to create this magical space !

A post shared by CARDBOARD (@cardboardbombay) on

Dining with us is always a sensory experience !

A post shared by CARDBOARD (@cardboardbombay) on

This cafe only took seven months to design and build after rigorous testing of the material's flexibility, durability under various conditions.  

Note: kitchen not cardboard. Yet. 

Cardboard
Restaurant
Social Media
Jenny Q

