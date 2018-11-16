Backstreet Boys Reunite With Carson Daly On "The Voice"

November 16, 2018
Jenny Q
Backstreet Boys

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA)

Oh get ready for a major trip down memory lane.  

The Backstreet Boys were the special guest on the latest episode of The Voice, which meant a reunion with longtime former TRL host Carson Daly.  And fans couldn't help but remember those old TRL days.

Even The Voice themselves got in on the nostalgia trip.

Even AJ couldn't help himself!

The Backstreet Boys treated everyone with a performance of their new single “Chances.”

Backstreet Boys Sing "Chances" Live - The Voice 2018 Live Top 24 Eliminations

And just for good measure, here’s a video from the good ol' TRL days, almost 20 years ago!

2001 04 14 Backstreet Boys & Their Fans TRL At Your House

The feels!

