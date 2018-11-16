Backstreet Boys Reunite With Carson Daly On "The Voice"

Oh get ready for a major trip down memory lane.

The Backstreet Boys were the special guest on the latest episode of The Voice, which meant a reunion with longtime former TRL host Carson Daly. And fans couldn't help but remember those old TRL days.

OMG MY TEENAGE YEARS https://t.co/Lag79sWNHX — Some call me...Carrie? ⭐️ (@CarrieLynne2323) November 14, 2018

Even The Voice themselves got in on the nostalgia trip.

The reunion we ALL needed tbh. --❤️ pic.twitter.com/uMYHYjBOPf — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 13, 2018

Even AJ couldn't help himself!

Little family reunion here at the voice. Great to see you @CarsonDaly we got a lot of great memories together and we’re about to make a new one tonight on @NBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/5jFkMprqUk — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) November 14, 2018

The Backstreet Boys treated everyone with a performance of their new single “Chances.”

Backstreet Boys Sing "Chances" Live - The Voice 2018 Live Top 24 Eliminations

And just for good measure, here’s a video from the good ol' TRL days, almost 20 years ago!

2001 04 14 Backstreet Boys & Their Fans TRL At Your House

The feels!