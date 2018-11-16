Backstreet Boys Reunite With Carson Daly On "The Voice"
Oh get ready for a major trip down memory lane.
The Backstreet Boys were the special guest on the latest episode of The Voice, which meant a reunion with longtime former TRL host Carson Daly. And fans couldn't help but remember those old TRL days.
13 year old me is screaming https://t.co/nJIuVFlwEe— ~*[email protected]*~ (@lexilana04) November 14, 2018
OMG MY TEENAGE YEARS https://t.co/Lag79sWNHX— Some call me...Carrie? ⭐️ (@CarrieLynne2323) November 14, 2018
TRL FOREVER https://t.co/FAjTbt8BgQ— Liz (@skoobish) November 14, 2018
November 14, 2018
Even The Voice themselves got in on the nostalgia trip.
The reunion we ALL needed tbh. --❤️ pic.twitter.com/uMYHYjBOPf— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 13, 2018
Backstreet's on... #TheVoice! --— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 14, 2018
Who's watching @backstreetboys slay the stage TONIGHT? --❤️ pic.twitter.com/mskp3v2CUl
.@CarsonDaly is so proud of his old friends the @backstreetboys. ------ pic.twitter.com/njtiRB3C9X— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 14, 2018
Even AJ couldn't help himself!
Little family reunion here at the voice. Great to see you @CarsonDaly we got a lot of great memories together and we’re about to make a new one tonight on @NBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/5jFkMprqUk— AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) November 14, 2018
The Backstreet Boys treated everyone with a performance of their new single “Chances.”
Backstreet Boys Sing "Chances" Live - The Voice 2018 Live Top 24 Eliminations
And just for good measure, here’s a video from the good ol' TRL days, almost 20 years ago!
2001 04 14 Backstreet Boys & Their Fans TRL At Your House
The feels!