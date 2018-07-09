[VIDEO] Academic Gives Straight Faced Interview As Cat Crawls All Over His Head

The Dutch new show Nieuwsuur was interviewing Polish academic Jerzy Targalski about some pretty serious politics when his cat decided to steal the show.





The Polish historian & political scientist Jerzy Targalski remained completely unruffled during our interview when this happened------‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4dLi16Pq1H — Rudy Bouma (@rudybouma) July 7, 2018

Targalaski was in the middle of discussing the controversial forced removal of Poland's top Supreme Court judge when Lisio made a grand entrance. Lisio jumped on to his owner's shoulders, hilariously crawling all over his head.

Targalaski didn't miss a beat though. He completely ignored the cat and kept on talking. At several points the pesky cat even tried to block his face with its tail, but Jezry was unfazed. He simply held the cats tail in place and kept on talking.

Via Mashable