CBD Oil Is Now Legal in Texas (But Do Your Homework)

June 12, 2019
Jenny Q
Categories: 
Features
Jenny Q
Shows

Governor Abbott has signed the bill: you can legally purchase cannabidiol - or CBD - in our state.

CBD is a chemical compound which naturally occurs in the cannabis plant. It’s used to treat ailments such as anxiety and muscle aches. 

The bill should clear up any confusion regarding legality of cannanbidiol products. 

Stores that sell CBD will need to register and comply with state regulations, but regulations are still months away.

Marijuana is still illegal at this time. Our media partners at NBC5 issued this report on the importance of knowing what you’re buying.

Tags: 
cbd oil
Legal
Texas
Governor Greg Abbott

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes