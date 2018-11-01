Celebrity Fitness Trainer Mandy Blank Dies at 42

One of the most famous female fitness competitors, Amanda 'Mandy' Blank was discovered Monday in her bathtub by a housekeeper.

TMZ reports that Mandy was pronounced dead at the scene. The report says no drugs or alcohol were found, and a source told the New York Daily News that there was no foul play suspected at this time.

Reports say that her clients included Alex Rodriguez, Mickey Rourke, Jordana Brewster and Matt LeBlanc.

Blank was considered a legend in the world of competitive fitness and bodybuilding. She was the youngest competitor to ever win the IFBB World Championship.