Celebrity Fitness Trainer Mandy Blank Dies at 42
One of the most famous female fitness competitors, Amanda 'Mandy' Blank was discovered Monday in her bathtub by a housekeeper.
TMZ reports that Mandy was pronounced dead at the scene. The report says no drugs or alcohol were found, and a source told the New York Daily News that there was no foul play suspected at this time.
But to rock a PACK, always and forever. ⚡️THE BLANK BODY 6 PACK! ⚡️ It's a permanent situation when you begin into my program. I help you get to that next level with your HEALTH & FITNESS. Through the BLANK BODY Healthy Habits day in and day out. When you begin it's a life altering experience, because you get to dig into yourself deeply through my expertise of coaching to get to that next level of UNREAL! It takes diligence, focus, courage and stamina though, you have to be up for the challenge and ready to go work on yourself! ✍️ Write to me, tell me your specific goals, tell me your discouragements, pit falls and anything that has kept you from achieving sustaining results. Together we will conquer your body with exceptional BLANK BODY ART!
Reports say that her clients included Alex Rodriguez, Mickey Rourke, Jordana Brewster and Matt LeBlanc.
Blank was considered a legend in the world of competitive fitness and bodybuilding. She was the youngest competitor to ever win the IFBB World Championship.