City of Dallas Extends Bulk Trash Pickup Due to Storm Debris

If you’re placing those branches by the curb and it’s not your week - no worries, no ticket.

City of Dallas Code Enforcement is suspending citations for bulk brush that’s placed early for the month of June due to extensive storm debris.

You can also haul it yourself to the city’s transfer stations during your designated self-haul days - all of which is listed at dallaszerowaste.com.

The changes for June are for storm debris only (no couches.)

And in July, bulk/brush pick-up will be for storm debris only.