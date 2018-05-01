Collin County Sheriffs Respond to UFO Sighting

On Saturday, the Collin County Sheriffs Office responded to a call about a UFO with different color flashing lights landing in a field over in Princeton, just east of McKinney. What would have been an amazing discovery, turned out to just be a rouge remote controlled helicopter.

The Sheriffs office took to social media to share their story.

If you're currently missing a remote controlled helicopter, the sheriffs office is holding on to it and is looking for the rightful owner.