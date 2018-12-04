Town Lifts Ban On Snowball Fights After 9-Year-Old Says It’s Good For Kids

We don’t see snow too often here in North Texas, but when we do you can grantee that we will be sledding down hills and starting snowball fights.

The people of Severance, Colorado where snowfall is very common, haven’t been able to have snowball fights for close to 100 years. That’s about to change thanks to a 9-year-old boy.

Dane Best,9, of Severance, Colorado gave the town board meeting a three-minute presentation on Monday night. He argued that snowball fights give kids a good reason to go outside. "The children of Severance want the opportunity to have a snowball fight like the rest of the world."

Dane told AP News before the meeting that he thinks the law is outdated. “I want to be able to throw a snowball without getting in trouble.”

After Danes presentation, the town voted unanimously to lift a ban. According to Kyle Rietkerk, assistant to the Severance town administrator the original law was part of a larger ordinance that made it illegal to throw or shoot stones or missiles at people, animals, buildings, trees, any other public or private property or vehicles. Snowballs fell under the town’s definition of “missiles.”

The newly amended ordinance would exclude "any spherical object formed from snow created by scooping snow with the hands, and compacting it into a roughly fist-sized ball."

Dane mentioned that the first snowball that he’s going to throw will be at his little brother.

Via: New York Post