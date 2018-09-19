Cows Escape From The Farm And Roamed The Streets Of Southlake

When someone tells you they saw cows in the middle of the street here in North Texas, you probably thought they talking about the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Nope, they were talking about Southlake, Texas. On Tuesday morning a herd of cows managed to leave their property and were running loose down Kimball Ave. in Southlake.

The police were quickly notified about the cows in the street and tried herding the cattle in a safe direction. Officers did manage to find the cow’s owner and were able to return them home safely.

An officer took a picture of the cows and posted it to Twitter, only in Texas does something like this happen. Check out the picture below.

YES, we herd about the cows loose on South Kimball, and yes, we are mooooooving that way. pic.twitter.com/HPKhxtf2tF — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) September 18, 2018

Via: CBS DFW