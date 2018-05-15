Dallas Cowboys' WR Cole Beasley's Rap Album Moving Up iTunes And Spotify Charts

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, Cole Beasley dropped his debut album 'The Autobiography' on Saturday, and it has been climbing the charts.

Teammates Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott tweeted their support for Beasley's new album on Saturday:

https://t.co/zRxV3HfZGL. You Don’t Have to Wait Anymore! Support Mr. Do It All @Bease11 — Dak Prescott (@dak) May 12, 2018

Go support @Bease11 and download his new album The Autobiography by Cole Beasley https://t.co/RaSTunq6tb — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) May 12, 2018

Former teammates Dez Bryant and Ryan Russell threw their support behind Beasley also:

Trying to bump something real? Go get my dawg album now @Bease11 -- -- -- pic.twitter.com/YYsKOuapgr — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 12, 2018

Go Listen!!! Support the Brodie!!! LIT LIT LIT ------------ https://t.co/Tr8tquSO5m — Ryan Keith Russell (@RKRelentless) May 12, 2018

Even former New York Giant, Tiki Barber loves the album:

#ColeBeasley #TheAutobiography

Just ran 8 miles with @Bease11’s new album on loop...

I know he’s a Cowboy, but dude’s got skills!#Stereotypes — Tiki Barber (@TikiBarber) May 14, 2018

All the love the new album is getting on social media has translated to success for the album on iTunes and Spotify.

The pass-catcher already has nearly 50,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and has more than 530,000 listens just 4 days.

His success isn't limited to Spotify, Beasley tweeted over the weekend that the album broke into iTunes top 20 Rap/Hip Hop Charts:

Hit the top 20!! Let’s see if we can crack the top 10!! Thank you guys for all of the support this is a dream! pic.twitter.com/qdS4VW01Vj — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 12, 2018

And yesterday it moved up to 7 on the iTunes Rap/Hip Hop Charts:

We are almost there!! pic.twitter.com/somyRBFoZl — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 14, 2018

Though the success has lead some to criticize the wide-out for not focusing on football:

Dude you barely caught passes last year. You dont seem focused on football this year. Yeah I know you have a lot of free time but it would be nice if you showed this much passion for winning a football game — Gamblers (@Gamblers717) May 13, 2018

Athletes think they can sing or rap, no thanks I will listen to the real artist's for my music. — Gerald Nelson (@grldnlsn) May 13, 2018

Undisputed's Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe got into the criticism and called Beasley out on their FS1 show.

"If that's what you want to do full time, then go do it," Bayless said. "Quit trying to play for my team."

Adding, "This is exactly the attitude that turns my Cowboys from almost winners into losers. This is exactly why - this attitude - is why my Cowboys have won all of one playoff game in the last eight seasons."

"I'm not saying that I'm a connoisseur, I can't hear beats like Dre or Jay Z, but I know what's good and what's not good - and that ain't good," Sharpe said.

Beasley responded to the negative criticism on Twitter calling out Undisputed in a tweet. Beasley claims that the majority of the songs for the album were actually made in 2016 when the Cowboys had a 13-3 record, and Beasley had a career year with 833 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.