Dallas Cowboys' WR Cole Beasley's Rap Album Moving Up iTunes And Spotify Charts

May 15, 2018
Cole Beasley

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, Cole Beasley dropped his debut album 'The Autobiography' on Saturday, and it has been climbing the charts.

Teammates Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott tweeted their support for Beasley's new album on Saturday:

Former teammates Dez Bryant and Ryan Russell threw their support behind Beasley also:

Even former New York Giant, Tiki Barber loves the album:

All the love the new album is getting on social media has translated to success for the album on iTunes and Spotify.

The pass-catcher already has nearly 50,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and has more than 530,000 listens just 4 days.

His success isn't limited to Spotify, Beasley tweeted over the weekend that the album broke into iTunes top 20 Rap/Hip Hop Charts:

And yesterday it moved up to 7 on the iTunes Rap/Hip Hop Charts:

Though the success has lead some to criticize the wide-out for not focusing on football:

Undisputed's Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe got into the criticism and called Beasley out on their FS1 show. 

"If that's what you want to do full time, then go do it," Bayless said. "Quit trying to play for my team."

Adding, "This is exactly the attitude that turns my Cowboys from almost winners into losers. This is exactly why - this attitude - is why my Cowboys have won all of one playoff game in the last eight seasons."

"I'm not saying that I'm a connoisseur, I can't hear beats like Dre or Jay Z, but I know what's good and what's not good - and that ain't good," Sharpe said.

Beasley responded to the negative criticism on Twitter calling out Undisputed in a tweet. Beasley claims that the majority of the songs for the album were actually made in 2016 when the Cowboys had a 13-3 record, and Beasley had a career year with 833 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. 

 

 

 

