Dallas Looking To Regulate Bike-Share Companies

The Dallas City Council is considering ways to regulate bikeshare operators.

With more than 15,000 rental bikes on Dallas streets, and more coming all the time, city leaders are trying to find a way to regulate bikeshare without running the operators out of the city.

Denton City Councilman Dalton Gregory says explosive bikeshare growth in North Texas drove his city to tackle the problem, because a lot of people complained.

Jared White with Dallas's Alternative Transportation Program says there are more than a half-dozen bikeshare operators doing business in Dallas.

Under consideration, requiring bikeshare operators to register, and possibly pay a fee for each bicycle.