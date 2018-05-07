Dallas Zoo Names New Baby Giraffe 'Witten'

We know now what to call the cutest newborn in town.

“We’re shifting from our typical tradition of naming a baby after its native heritage to honor a Texas legend and all around great guy,” said Gregg Hudson, Dallas Zoo President.

“Our zookeepers were the first ones to jump on this naming opportunity. We’re all huge fans of Jason, he’s a real role model – on the field and in our community.”

Our beloved Jason Witten, the Cowboys star tight end for 15 years, will live on in our hearts and minds - and will live on for a quarter century or so in the life span of this beautiful creature.

Witten has not met the public yet. That's to come in the next week or two.

The baby's parents' names are Tebobo and Chrystal. As Cowboys fans, they most certainly gave their hoof-stamp of approval.

Viva la Witten.