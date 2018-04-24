Daryl Hall & Jenny Q discuss Philly Music, Upcoming H&O Show, and the Woman Who Taught Him to Sing

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates graces us with their presence and some of the world's more compelling melodies for the second straight summer at the AAC in Dallas! This year they're touring with fellow Philadelphian, Patrick Monahan of Train. In fact, the three of them + band have a new single. Yes, a single!

I asked Daryl about growing-up steeped in Philly music, his soon-to-return TV/web show 'Live From Daryl's House,' songs of his we *should* know - but don't - and his 94-year-old mom.

What a thrill for me to speak with one of my all-time favorite singers. I resisted gushing.

Here's that 45:

Video of Train, Daryl Hall &amp; John Oates - Philly Forget Me Not

Listen to the audio below.​